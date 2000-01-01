Gilead Sciences: A Year Without the Veklury Upside

Gilead Sciences ( GILD, Financial) had a particularly strong 2021 with the full-year revenue being 11% higher than the midpoint of their initial guidance released in February 2021. The impact of Covid-19 on HIV and HCV revenues in 2021 was more than offset by increased Veklury sales, and this drug continues to play a critical role in helping to treat people with Covid-19, including the Omicron variant.

The year 2022 is expected to bring its own new set of challenges. The Veklury drug is facing strong competition from the therapies offered by Pfizer ( PFE, Financial) and Merck ( MRK, Financial). Given its current position, it is uncertain whether Gilead can deliver a strong financial performance in 2022, especially with the number of Covid-19 cases expected to decline.

The company also faced a major setback recently when the U.S. FDA declined to approve its HIV drug Lenacapavir on the proposed borosilicate vial concerns.

Strong position in HIV and HCV markets

With a strong HIV and HCV portfolio, Gilead Sciences achieves excellent profit margins with a small sales force and low-cost manufacturing. The tenofovir (TDF) molecule used in Viread, Truvada and older single-tablet regimens was once at the heart of Gilead's $17 billion HIV franchise. The newest combination pills, which replace TDF with TAF, reduce bone and kidney safety concerns and are quickly gaining popularity. Its Genvoya, Odefsey, Descovy and Biktarvy launches have extended patent protection into the late 2020s, boosting the company's market share.

Through acquisitions, Gilead is expanding its pipeline beyond HIV and HCV. The Kite acquisition has resulted in only modest sales growth, but the 2020 acquisitions of Forty Seven and Immunomedics will add to the oncology pipeline. Its expertise in infectious diseases and single-pill formulations is part of the company's R&D strategy, which we believe is one of its strongest intangible assets. With its convenient, effective and safe treatments, the company has established a leading market share and tremendous profitability despite numerous competitors.

The Veklury and Biktarvy story

After the approval of Veklury (remdesivir) as a drug for the treatment of Covid-19, Gilead enjoyed a monopolistic position of sorts for many quarters, seeing phenomenal sales growth. The drug’s usage has had a direct positive correlation with the number of Covid-19 cases taking place, which also is why it cannot be considered a long-term growth driver.

Veklury generated around $5.6 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to decline in 2022. Despite the new Omicron variant, there has been a visible slowdown in the number of Covid-19 cases all over the world, and the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and other companies are ensuring that the coronavirus spread is finally starting to be contained in the U.S. With increased vaccinations, it is logical that Veklury might not remain in the same kind of demand that it was in 2020 and 2021 given the high level of hospitalizations in those years.

Moreover, it also faces strong competition from other Covid-19 treatments from Pfizer and Merck, especially Merck's molnupiravir.

With Veklury’s demand gradually slowing, Gilead’s biggest growth driver is expected to be its best-selling HIV drug, Biktarvy. The company already announced new positive data from Phase 3 Biktarvy open-label extension studies. No strains of HIV resistant to the drug emerged. This is expected to reinforce Biktarvy as one of the best HIV drugs.

While the $1.25 billion 3% royalty (until October 2027 when GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK, Financial)'s patent expires) settlement in relation to Biktarvy is a setback, the drug single-handedly generated $7.26 billion in revenues for Gilead last year.

Another promising HIV drug in the company’s pipeline that could be a future growth driver is Lenacapavir, assuming the company is able to address the vial concerns of the U.S. FDA. The fact that the company has been able to keep its market share in HIV stable despite losing exclusivity in two key drugs itself means that Gilead has a strong hold on the HIV market.

Acquisition-led growth

Gilead has used its cash reserves and carried out a number of interesting acquisitions over the years. Its $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset was considered one of its biggest successes as it gave Gilead exposure to the robust HCV franchise of the company. The deal showed the market Gilead's ability to recognize the potentially unique nature of Sovaldi's safety and efficacy profile when compared to other, toxic nucleotide analogues.

Besides, Gilead's early recognition of Sovaldi's value stemmed from its experience with another nucleotide analogue, tenofovir, a key ingredient in all of Gilead's HIV combination regimens. The company has redefined itself as a powerhouse in the broader infectious disease market thanks to the molecule in Sovaldi and Harvoni.

One of the most recent big acquisitions was the $21 billion Immunomedics deal in order for the company to lay its hands on Trodelvy, a Trop-2 antibody drug conjugate for which Immunomedics had successfully obtained FDA approval in April 2020. Trodelvy caters to adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and its approval was a major breakthrough for Immunomedics, which led to its acquisition by Gilead at a 100% premium over its market price.

Trodelvy has excellent potential in bladder cancer as well and has revenue potential of over $3 billion according to Gilead, which it could achieve in the next couple of years.

Another acquisition worth mentioning is the $12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma, through which Gilead got access to Yescarta, the CAR T-cell therapy used in oncological treatments. Yescarta has not lived up to its potential so far. While its effectiveness is unquestionable, it continues to be an expensive therapy with heavy side-effects, which is probably why it hasn’t picked up. However, Yescarta’s recent FDA approval for follicular lymphoma could help the therapy’s revenues pick up in the coming years.

Final thoughts

Due to the combination of the GSK settlement, the recent rejection of Lenacapavir, the rising interest rates, declining Covid-19 cases and geopolitical tensions, Gilead’s stock has taken a beating in the past few weeks. There is little doubt in my mind that the company will witness a setback in terms of Veklury’s revenues in 2022, and its loss of exclusivity of HIV drugs is expected to result in further revenue loss.

With an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda multiple as low as 8.56 and a price-earnings ratio of 12.42, one might consider Gilead as an undervalued pharma stock, but the high uncertainty in 2022 is a fair reason for its low valuation. I believe that a wait-and-watch approach is ideal for those interested in this stock.