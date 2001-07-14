Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in Panel Discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company will participate in a Cell Therapy Panel Discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.magentatx.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Follow Magenta on Twitter: @magentatx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005219/en/