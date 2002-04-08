Shineco, Inc. Announces New Website Launch

BEIJING, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; SISI), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and other biotech products, announced the launch of its redesigned website at www.biosisi.com. The redesigned website reflects the recent developments in the Company's growth trajectory, as the Company has entered the life science industry. It further strengthens the Company’s brand awareness with a modern design, a user-friendly interface, and easy navigation to the Company’s key information.



The Company seeks to provide a polished user interface to help its partners, customers, and investors understand Shineco’s business scope better. The redesigned website offers visitors easy access to information about Company’s business, management team and board of directors as well as the Company’s latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings news about the Company, and the Company’s up-to-date stock price information.

Ms. Jennifer Zhan, CEO of Shineco, commented, “We are pleased to launch this redesigned website as it provides visitors with Shineco’s latest information and keeps them posted about our new developments. Our redesigned website is a significant step in introducing our business focus to our shareholders and the broader investor community since we have expanded the business into the life science industry as part of our growth strategy. We believe that the redesigned website will allow our visitors to have a pleasant user experience as we continue to grow our market presence.”

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Shineco's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations and Shineco assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

