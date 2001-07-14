Better Therapeutics Sponsors Educational Symposium on the Use of Software as a Next-Generation Treatment for Cardiometabolic Diseases

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”, NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, in collaboration with MedEd On The Go, today announced the availability of an on-demand, educational symposium entitled, “Next Generation Therapeutics for Cardiometabolic Diseases: Using Software Instead of Drugs.”

The on-demand educational symposium is moderated by Christopher Cannon, MD, professor at Harvard Medical School and cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and it includes panelists Marc Bonaca, MD, executive director of Colorado Prevention Center Clinical Research and associate professor at University of Colorado; Maria Lopes, MD, chief medical officer at AMC Health; and Benjamin Scirica, MD, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Nearly half a trillion dollars are spent each year dealing with the symptoms of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other cardiometabolic conditions, while little is done to address the behaviors that are root causes,” said Kevin Appelbaum, CEO of Better Therapeutics. “PDTs that use software instead of drugs to deliver a new kind of cognitive behavior therapy shows promise as a treatment alternative that can address the root causes of disease, improving patient health while reducing healthcare costs and the ongoing need for medications.”

The symposium highlights the scope of the problem in type 2 diabetes, application of cognitive behavioral therapy in the form of a PDT, the evidence standards for payer evaluation and coverage, and how Better Therapeutics’ pivotal trial and real-world evidence program will meet providers and payer evidence needs. The educational symposium can be accessed in its entirety via: www.mededonthego.com%2Frefer%2Fname%2FBetterTxPR852

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

