Hyperfine to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

GUILFORD, CT, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. ( HYPR), the creator of Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 708-1168 for domestic callers or (630) 652-5889 for international callers, using conference ID 8268432. A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentation will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System™ produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms outside the sterile field, and intensive care units, among others.

