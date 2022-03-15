ForgeRock to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

KeyBanc’s 17th Annual Emerging Technology Summit

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. PT (5:25 p.m. ET)

William Blair Tech Innovator’s Conference

Wednesday, March 15, 2022

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of ForgeRock’s website investors.forgerock.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

