Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) Outclasses iGaming Competition

Since the federal government legalized online betting in 2018, states are increasingly warming up to the idea of online gaming, looking to seize a revenue and job-creation opportunity. To date, more than 30 states have abandoned moribund laws blocking online gambling and are now either live or in the process of launching sports betting and iGaming. According to MGM, the total addressable North American market (TAM) will reach $27.5 billion per year, broken down into $14 billion in online sports betting and $13.5 billion in iGaming. iGaming by definition involves any betting online on games of chance.

Playgon Games is the savvy upstart, recognizing that the current suppliers have overlooked mobile and offer largely the same or generically similar products. This pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company has taken a business-to-business (B2B) strategy to provide a multitenant gateway allowing online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions that outclass the competition.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes live-dealer casino, eTable games and daily fantasy sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.Playgon.com .

