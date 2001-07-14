Hans Schep to Discuss How Ford Pro Drives European Leadership at Jefferies Spring Automotive Conference

Hans Schep, General Manager, Ford Pro Europe will discuss key elements of the Ford Pro ecosystem in a fireside chat with autos analyst Philippe Houchois at the Jefferies Spring Automotive Conference at 12:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8.

Schep will explain how Ford Pro accelerates productivity for today’s commercial customers by operating differently than other businesses to drive always-on relationships, and how the Ford Pro business is positioned for growth.

The fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 183,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005316/en/