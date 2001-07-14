Fiserv Board Elects CEO Frank Bisignano as Chairman and Doyle Simons as Lead Independent Director

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that its Board of Directors elected Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer and a current director of Fiserv, as Chairman of the Board. The board also elected Doyle Simons, a current director, to serve as lead independent director. Both appointments will be effective upon reelection at the Fiserv Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 18, 2022.

The company also announced that Denis O’Leary, current Chairman of the Board, and Dennis Lynch and Scott Nuttall, current directors, will retire from the board effective after the company’s 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

“Frank has demonstrated exceptional leadership at Fiserv since his appointment as CEO in 2020, and has built an extremely talented team," said Denis O’Leary, Chairman of the Board. “The board has determined this is the right time for Frank to assume the Chairman role to lead the next phase of the company’s innovative transformation and integrated growth strategy.”

“On behalf of the entire board and management team, I would like to thank Denis O’Leary, Dennis Lynch, and Scott Nuttall for their years of service to Fiserv,” said Bisignano. “We are grateful for their valuable insights, guidance and tireless dedication to advancing our company for the benefit of all our stakeholders during their tenure.”

