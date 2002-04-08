Dr. Anthony E. Maida will be presenting at the Marcus Evans Evolution Summit

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTLC), and Marcus Evans are proud to announce Dr Anthony E. Maida, Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine for Oncotelic, Inc. as a speaker at the upcoming annual Evolution Summit taking place in Los Angeles this month.



Dr Anthony E. Maida focused on the immunotherapy of cancer and infectious disease. He was formerly the Senior Vice President – Clinical Research for Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a cancer vaccine company focused on therapy of patients with glioblastoma multiforme and prostate cancer. Dr Maida was also the Vice President of Clinical Research and General Manager, Oncology, World-wide for PharmaNet, Inc. Prior to coming to Pharmanet, Dr Maida served as Chairman, Founder and Director of BioConsul Drug Development Corporation and Principal of Anthony Maida Consulting International, servicing pharmaceutical firms, venture capital, hedge funds and Wall Street, in the clinical development of therapeutic products and product/company acquisitions.

For 25 years, Dr Maida has focused on the clinical development of immunotherapies to treat patients with cancer. Dr Maida’s skill set includes the execution and oversight of finance, operations, research, and commercial clinical and scientific development, regulatory and manufacturing for the development of various therapeutic modalities. He is an expert in ‘virtual’ development and cost-cutting of operations in large and small biotechnology companies. Dr Maida has negotiated licensing agreements with several centers of excellence and premier pharmaceutical firms including but not limited to Eli Lilly, Novartis, RCT Corporation, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, MD Anderson, Yale University , Stanford University, University of California San Francisco and Davis, the Wistar Institute, and Bristol Myers Squibb to mention a few.

Over recent years, Dr Maida has raised, or assisted in financings, in excess of USD 200 million for start-up and emerging biotechnology companies. From 1992 to September of 1999, Dr Maida was President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenner Biotherapies, Inc. During his tenure at Jenner, Dr Maida ushered four products into the clinic; one Phase III randomized clinical trial demonstrating clinical benefit to patients with osteogenic sarcoma which ultimately gained approval in Europe, two Phase II double-blinded randomized placebo controlled clinical trials in patients with prostate cancer and nine Phase I/II clinical trials. Prior to Jenner Biotherapies, Dr.Maida served as Vice President of Finance and CFO for Lockheed DataPlan, a wholly owned subsidiary, and Senior Financial Controller of Lockheed Missiles, a USD 1.7 billion division, of Lockheed Missiles and Space Company.

At the Evolution Summit Dr Maida will be discussing the topic of “Decoding the Meaning of Becoming Truly Patient-Centric.” This presentation will provide advanced insights into:

Embedding patient centricity deep into the organization’s culture

Pharma perception versus patient reality: Are we truly being patient-centric?

Driving patient engagement through digital and tech





For more information about the marcus evans Evolution Summit contact:

Mina Chrysanthou at [email protected] or visit: https://bit.ly/3gxrsD2

About Oncotelic Therapeutics



Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) ("Oncotelic"), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020.

Oncotelic is an artificial intelligence driven immuno-oncology company with a robust pipeline of first in class TGF-β immunotherapies for late stage cancers such as gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma. OT-101, the lead immuno-oncology drug candidate of Oncotelic, is a first-in-class anti-TGF-β RNA therapeutic that exhibited single agent activity in relapsed/refractory cancer patients. OT-101 also has shown activity against SARS-CoV-2 and has completed a phase 2 trial against COVID-19 with data cleaning and datalock ongoing. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic also has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101), melanoma (CA4P), and AML (OXi 4503). The Company also acquired PointR Data Inc. ("PointR") in November 2019.

Additionally, Oncotelic recently acquired AL-101for the intranasal delivery of Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson Disease (PD). Over 60,000 new patients being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics. AL-101 is also being developed for Erectile Dysfunction (ED). ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The percentages of men affected by ED are as follows: 14.3-70% of men aged ≥60 years, 6.7-48% of men aged ≥70 years, and 38% of men aged ≥80 years (Geerkens MJM et al. (2019). Eur Urol Focus. pii: S2405-4569(19)30079-3). However, with the increasing administration of PDE5 inhibitors in clinical practice, it was found that approximately 30-35% of ED patients are treatment failures (McMahon CN et al. (2006). BMJ, 332: 589-92). AL-101 is designed to target treatment failure ED patients who do not respond to PDE5 inhibitors. Through similar mechanism of action, AL-101 is being developed for Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD). Female sexual dysfunction is a prevalent problem, afflicting approximately 40% of women and there are few treatment options. FSD is more typical as women age and is a progressive and widespread condition. (Allahdadi, KJ et al. (2009) Cardiovascular & hematological agents in medicinal chemistry, 7(4), 260–269). There is no available drug for the treatment of FSD. In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide) to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. This is the only available drug treatment. Vyleesi has essentially replaced the only other drug for HSDD – however, it has a long list of drug-drug interactions, including commonly used antidepressants, such as fluoxetine and sertraline. In addition, it has a black box warning regarding its use with alcohol, a combination that has been associated with hypotension and syncopal episodes. Therefore there is an urgent need for effective therapy against FSD and HSDD.

For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

