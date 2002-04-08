Codex DNA Announces Registration and Webcast Information for Upcoming R&D Webinar on March 29, 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. ( DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced details for its first Investor R&D Webinar. Management will describe the future promise of the company’s R&D pipeline, with a specific focus on its proprietary Short Oligo Ligation Assembly (SOLA) enzymatic DNA synthesis technology.



The webinar will be held virtually on March 29, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The event should conclude at approximately 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form. A link to the live webcast and related materials will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Codex DNA’s website, https://ir.codexdna.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

