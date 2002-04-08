IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Mark See, CEO of Laredo Oil Inc.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mark See, Chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil Inc. ( LRDC), an oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company.

Throughout the interview, See discussed Laredo’s business model and operations.

“Our business is very simple. … Profitably produced oil – that’s our business,” See said. “The executives and board members of Laredo have, on average, 30-40 years of experience in the oil and gas business. The conclusion that we came to [when founding the company more than 11 years ago] is that … we’re short on supply and demand is constantly increasing. That curve is driven by social, political and ESG factors, but the fundamentals are still there. We looked at this and said, ‘What’s a niche for an oil producer and this outlook for the future considering that some of the largest businesses in the world are oil and gas producers?’”

“Our niche was two-fold. We’ve identified over 20 billion barrels of oil in the United States that the majors and larger independents left behind. Additionally, the large independents and majors have to deploy capital in large quantities – billions of dollars at a time. That presents an opportunity for quality assets that they just go by,” he continued. “That was our strategy when we formed Laredo, to prove up our Underground Gravity Drainage™ (UGD) technology to recover some of these 20 billion barrels of stranded oil in the United States and also to acquire and operate underutilized smaller assets. The product of those parallel paths is what the company did over the last 11 years.”

“To take us to the present, we spent over $100 million on R&D to build UGD, and that’s our long-term strategy. Our short-term strategy focuses on underutilized assets allowing us to come in, operate, increase production, drive down costs and be profitable in the oil business,” See added. “We are acquiring assets that are smaller, but very meaningful to a company of our size … That’s our focus. We’ve been successful in acquiring this acreage and operating these underutilized assets. It’s our approach – simplicity versus complexity. With complexity there’s risk. … Simplicity lets us de-risk. … It’s more executable.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Mark See, Chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil Inc. ( LRDC), to learn more about the company’s acreage in Montana’s Western Williston Basin, its seasoned management team and its recent milestones and corporate highlights.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil Inc. is an exploration and production company specializing in conventional and Enhanced Oil Recovery techniques targeting mature and declining oil fields. In addition to pursuing conventional oil recovery methods in selected oil fields, where applicable Laredo Oil plans to use its unique UGD™ model to profitably recover stranded oil reserves previously thought to be incapable of economic recovery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Laredo-Oil.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]



