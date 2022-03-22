Cenntro to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles, today announced that the management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2022:

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 14-15, 2022

Format: Investor 1x1’s

Attending: Chief Executive Officer Peter Wang, Chief Financial Officer Edmond Cheng

Conference website here

D.A. Davidson Inaugural EV & Energy Transition Virtual Conference

Date: March 22, 2022

Format: Investor 1x1’s

Attending: Chief Executive Officer Peter Wang, Chief Financial Officer Edmond Cheng

Conference website here

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank or you may also email your request to [email protected].

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group (or “Cenntro”) (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. As of November 30, 2021, Cenntro’s first ECV model Metro® has been sold or put into service more than 3,600 units in over 16 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit Cenntro’s website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may,'' "believe,'' "anticipate,'' "could,'' "should,'' "intend,'' "plan,'' "will,'' "aim(s),'' "can,'' "would,'' "expect(s),'' "estimate(s),'' "project(s),'' "forecast(s)'', "positioned,'' "approximately,'' "potential,'' "goal,'' "strategy,'' "outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro’s forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 5, 2022 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

