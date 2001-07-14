Allego Enters Italy through Strategic Agreement with Tamoil Italia to Bring EV Charging to 11 Tamoil Sites

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network that announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Tamoil Italia, a leading fuel energy provider within the European downstream oil and gas sector, to develop 11 ultra-fast and fast charging locations throughout Italy at pre-existing Tamoil sites.

Allego has agreed to develop ten ultra-fast charging sites and one fast-charging site across northern Italy. Notably, three of these locations are set to be in Milan. The lease contract is for a 25-year term.

“We are very pleased to enter the Italian market to support the development of high-powered charging sites in Italy, a country with a long history of automotive innovation,” commented Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. “We look forward to our collaboration with Tamoil and to helping bring sustainable transportation to this region as Europe’s demand for charging infrastructure continues to grow with increasing numbers of electric vehicles on the road. Allego now operates in over 16 countries, and we are eager to continue extending our geographic footprint across Europe to deliver electric charging infrastructure as a truly pan-European company.”

“The collaboration with Allego is consistent with our commitment to constantly improve services for customers, offering charging solutions for e-mobility,” said Silvia Gadda, Sales & Marketing Manager of Tamoil Italia. “We are excited to partner with one of the leading fast-charging networks in Europe to ensure that our EV customers receive topline service whenever they seek to charge their vehicles.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising more than 28,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and proliferating. In 2018, the Company was acquired by Meridiam, a global long-term sustainable infrastructure developer and investor, which provided necessary capital to enable the expansion of Allego’s existing global network, services and technologies. Allego's charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a complete portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

About Tamoil Italia

Tamoil Italia S.p.A., part of Oilinvest (Netherlands) B.V., an international operator in the downstream sector, is a lean and dynamic company that operates with highly efficient processes in the Italian oil downstream with the aim of developing its business in a profitable and sustainable way. Maintaining high standards of quality and convenience Tamoil focuses on the supply of finished products, on logistics and distribution through a network of about 1,500 service stations throughout Italy and on wholesale sales of both automotive fuels, destined to consumer market and petroleum marketers and jet fuel to supply the main Italian airports.

