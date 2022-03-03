Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oracle Sets the Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Announcement

Earnings Results to be released on March 10, 2022, After the Close of the Market

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, March 10th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

