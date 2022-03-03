PlantX Announces Same-Day Delivery Across Chicago and Plainfield, Illinois

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of same-day delivery for its products across Chicago, IL and Plainfield, IL. This expansion is a result of the Company's acquisition of Peter Rubi, LLC ("Peter Rubi") which included the Peter Rubi brick-and-mortar locations in Chicago and Plainfield. The Chicago location has been rebranded as XMarket Uptown.

Distribution for same-day delivery will be available through third party delivery apps.

The addition of same-day delivery through the retail locations in Chicago and Plainfield allow PlantX to deploy its e-commerce marketing expertise to these retail locations. By merging the online and in-store experiences, both the e-commerce and brick and mortar teams will work closely together to create a personalized shopping experience. PlantX intends to use data from its e-commerce site and to use geo-targeted marketing to engage with the Illinois communities. PlantX intends for this same-day delivery service to help bring plant-based products to more consumers and to make the plant-based lifestyle accessible to all.

"Customers placing orders for same-day delivery will now have access to a wide selection of plant-based brands, fresh produce and our own ready-to-eat meals and recipes which include soups, salads, bowls, dips, and baked goods," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Providing superior quality project and same-day services for our customers in Illinois is another step toward our strategic expansion plan."

"We see this new vertical as a way to increase our customer base through our retail locations, while offering customers more choices in how they shop," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Allowing customers to order products for same day delivery through third party delivery apps is merging PlantX's ecommerce strengths with the Company's newer venture into retail."

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

