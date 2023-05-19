Zynga's Hit CSR Racing 2 Announces Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga Collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Today, Zynga+Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that NaturalMotion, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., will continue its collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring high-end racing cars from Universal Pictures’ F9, the ninth chapter in the blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga, to the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2),through a series of four in-game events.

The event series, which is scheduled to kick off on March 3, 2022, will run until May 30, 2022, and will allow players to experience the thrill of racing through popular movie scenes with high-performance cars from the film – including the Mid-Engine Charger and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

Select event reruns will take place for the duration of the in-game series for players who haven’t previously participated, giving racers the opportunity to earn a spot in the final event for a chance to win a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero as the iconic prize car.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Universal Games on content inspired by the Fast & Furious Saga,” said Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President, Racing at NaturalMotion. “The film series has created a massive global fan following and we are excited that our players get to race the movies’ most popular cars on the mobile screen.”

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App+Store as well as on Google+Play.

To view the official game trailer and supporting assets, click+here.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

About the Fast & Furious Franchise

Over the course of ten films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the blockbuster franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the successfully launched spin-off franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. The tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga arrives in theaters May 19, 2023.

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Universal’s Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Brand Development, which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content and consumer experiences. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and NBC Universal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.+www.universalbranddevelopment.com

