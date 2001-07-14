CI&T Presents Future Ready: Beauty & Wellness Forum Showcasing the Latest Digital Trends Transforming the Industry

CI&T Inc("CI&T") (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, presents the newest addition to its Future Ready event series with the Future+Ready%3A+Beauty+%26amp%3B+Wellness+Forum to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Featuring industry leaders across beauty, wellness, and technology, speakers include experts from Aisling Organics, IPSY, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, Scentbird among others,discussing the latest innovations driving the beauty industry forward and the acceleration of technology in reshaping the customer experience.

The forum will feature panel discussions and an interactive workshop focused on digital capabilities affecting business decisions, such as e-commerce strategies, live streaming, social media, loyalty programs, co-creation and more.

“Beauty and wellness brands have been at the forefront of digital innovation for years, utilizing technology to reach new customers and create better experiences, often setting the benchmark for other industries,” said Young Pham, Chief Strategy Officer at CI&T. “We are excited to bring together key decision makers to look at how digital is going to accelerate the industry.”

Future Ready: Beauty & Wellness Forum Agenda

Panel: Loyalty and the Value of Customer Data

As brands and retailers connect with their customers, digital has allowed firms to capture richer data and profile consumers more accurately. Discover how customers are using data to enhance the way they think about loyalty.

Panel: How Beauty Brands Unlock the Power of Social Media

Social media is how and where the beauty industry first demonstrated to other verticals how it's done. The highly visual nature of the category lent itself perfectly to the social media boom, and the need for expert resources to teach consumers what to buy and how to apply the standard for influencer content.

Panel: The New E-commerce Priorities for Beauty

Beauty and wellness brands rely heavily on trial to motivate purchase intent. Now that the pandemic has wiped out many opportunities to demo products in stores, how can e-commerce platforms facilitate consumer confidence in their shopping decisions?

Interactive Workshop: The New Frontier of Beauty

From influencers to AI and virtual consulting, the beauty industry is usually the first to adopt emerging trends. However, the pandemic has forced other categories to catch up quickly while beauty has not retained its lead as dramatically. This interactive workshop will feature breakout rooms on the following topics:

Livestreaming – How can “live” take off in beauty in the U.S. as it has in other markets? What has been missing from brands’ strategies?

How can “live” take off in beauty in the U.S. as it has in other markets? What has been missing from brands’ strategies? Personalization and Co-creation – Beauty was the first space to leverage AI to create individually tailored shades, as well as tap into 3D printing for user-generated versions of products. What will the next wave of personalization/co-creation look like?

Beauty was the first space to leverage AI to create individually tailored shades, as well as tap into 3D printing for user-generated versions of products. What will the next wave of personalization/co-creation look like? Wellness – An inside look at the shift from physical health to mental health and how it influences beauty.

CI&T’s ongoing Future Ready event series is part of its dedication to help companies make real business impact using the power of digital. Register for the Beauty and Wellness Forum here: https%3A%2F%2Fciandt.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fevent%2Ffuture-ready-beauty-and-wellness-forum.

