AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Prudential Financial Inc.'s New Junior Subordinated Notes

AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to the $1 billion, 5.125% junior subordinated notes, due March 1, 2052, of Prudential Financial, Inc. (Prudential) (Newark, NJ) [NYSE: PRU]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of Prudential and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from this debt issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption or repurchase of Prudential’s junior subordinated notes of $1 billion aggregate principal amount, due in 2042. AM Best expects the issuance to have a neutral impact on Prudential’s financial leverage following the redemption, and a positive impact on interest coverage ratios due to lower interest expenses. AM Best also notes that Prudential currently maintains above-average levels of cash resources.

