Jefferies' Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty

Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.

In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies’ clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

“Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine.”

Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:

Charitable Organization Charity Description Amount Americares Focuses on providing medicine, medical

supplies and emergency funding to

communities that are vulnerable to crises,

disasters and poverty. $ 1,000,000 CARE Raises money to provide immediate aid,

including food, water, hygiene kits, support

services and direct cash assistance in Ukraine. $ 1,000,000 Doctors+Without+Borders Mobilizes emergency preparedness response,

with teams at the Polish-Ukrainian border

setting up emergency response activities and

carrying out assessments along Ukraine’s border. $ 1,000,000 GlobalGiving Supports humanitarian assistance in impacted

communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions

where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s

local partners are bringing relief to terrified and

displaced communities, supplying shelter, food,

clean water, access to education, and more. $ 1,000,000 Global+Empowerment+Mission Aims to restore hope and opportunities in the lives

of those affected by natural disasters. They are

currently on the ground in Medyka, Poland to offer

complimentary aid and travel relocation. $ 1,000,000 International+Committee+of+the+Red+Cross Ensures humanitarian protection and assistance

for victims of armed conflict and other violence.

The ICRC is focused on repairing vital infrastructure

in Ukraine, supporting health facilities with medicines

and equipment, and supporting families with food

and hygiene items. $ 1,000,000 International+Medical+Corps Works directly and in partnership with local

organizations to increase access to medical services,

child protection, and mental health and psychosocial

support for those living in areas affected by war. $ 1,000,000 UNICEF Protects and promotes the rights of children all over

the world, and is working nonstop to deliver

lifesaving programs in Ukraine for affected children

and families, including health, hygiene and

emergency education supplies. $ 1,000,000 World+Central+Kitchen Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate

and community crises. They are set up at eight

border crossings to serve nourishing meals to people

in need, in addition to supporting local restaurants

preparing meals in five Ukrainian cities. $ 1,000,000 Catholic+Relief+Services+%28CRS%29 Works with organizations globally to help vulnerable

people overcome emergencies, earn a living through

agriculture and access affordable health care. They

are working with partners on the ground across

Ukraine to provide safe shelter, hot meals, transport

to safe areas, and fuel to keep warm. $ 750,000 Project+CURE Provides humanitarian assistance to the people of

Ukraine by shipping cargo containers of medical

equipment and supplies. $ 750,000 Project+HOPE Actively shipping essential medicines and medical

supplies to refugees and activated an emergency

response team to provide immediate health and

humanitarian relief. $ 750,000 United+Ukrainian+American+Relief+Committee Administers vital medical supplies to victims, care for

the injured and refugees, as well as shelter and food

to those affected. UUARC is working closely with

UCCA, UWC, US Aid and the Ukrainian Embassy in

the coordination of aid. $ 750,000 Come Back Alive Helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and their

families by providing technical support, specifically

with cameras and night vision devices. $ 300,000 Direct+Relief Provides emergency health kits and medical

backpacks for triage care to refugees feeling

violence and disruption. $ 300,000 The+Global+Surgical+and+Medical+Support+Group+%28GSMSG%29 Provides high quality medical care and training to

communities in conflict zones, austere environments

and disaster areas around the world. GSMSG

medical and surgical teams can provide the full

spectrum of care ranging from front-line medical

services to advanced neurosurgery. $ 300,000 Kyiv+School+of+Economics+for+Crisis+Support Fundraises to support humanitarian projects of

Ukraine NGOs and local administrations aiding

vulnerable groups of people and those who cannot

ensure their safety independently. $ 300,000 National+Bank+of+Ukraine+Humanitarian+Assistance+Fund Special fundraising account that will be leveraged

by the Ministry of Social Policy to provide food, shelter,

clothes, medicine, staple goods, and financial aid to

refugees and citizens that have been displaced due to

military conflict. $ 300,000 Saint+Andrew+Charity+Foundation Ukraine-based charity that seeks to improve the social

conditions and welfare of children, specifically orphans,

across education, healthcare, and human rights. $ 300,000 SOS+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Villages Sends emergency relief, critical medical supplies, healthy

meals and clean water, vital psychotherapy support, and

quality education resources to children and families in Ukraine. $ 300,000

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

