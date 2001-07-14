Jefferies' Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty

Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.
In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies’ clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.
Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:
“Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine.”
Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:
|
Charitable Organization
|
Charity Description
Amount
|
Americares
|
Focuses on providing medicine, medical
supplies and emergency funding to
communities that are vulnerable to crises,
disasters and poverty.
$ 1,000,000
|
CARE
|
Raises money to provide immediate aid,
including food, water, hygiene kits, support
services and direct cash assistance in Ukraine.
$ 1,000,000
|
Doctors+Without+Borders
|
Mobilizes emergency preparedness response,
with teams at the Polish-Ukrainian border
setting up emergency response activities and
carrying out assessments along Ukraine’s border.
$ 1,000,000
|
GlobalGiving
|
Supports humanitarian assistance in impacted
communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions
where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s
local partners are bringing relief to terrified and
displaced communities, supplying shelter, food,
clean water, access to education, and more.
$ 1,000,000
|
Global+Empowerment+Mission
|
Aims to restore hope and opportunities in the lives
of those affected by natural disasters. They are
currently on the ground in Medyka, Poland to offer
complimentary aid and travel relocation.
$ 1,000,000
|
International+Committee+of+the+Red+Cross
|
Ensures humanitarian protection and assistance
for victims of armed conflict and other violence.
The ICRC is focused on repairing vital infrastructure
in Ukraine, supporting health facilities with medicines
and equipment, and supporting families with food
and hygiene items.
$ 1,000,000
|
International+Medical+Corps
|
Works directly and in partnership with local
organizations to increase access to medical services,
child protection, and mental health and psychosocial
support for those living in areas affected by war.
$ 1,000,000
|
UNICEF
|
Protects and promotes the rights of children all over
the world, and is working nonstop to deliver
lifesaving programs in Ukraine for affected children
and families, including health, hygiene and
emergency education supplies.
$ 1,000,000
|
World+Central+Kitchen
|
Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate
and community crises. They are set up at eight
border crossings to serve nourishing meals to people
in need, in addition to supporting local restaurants
preparing meals in five Ukrainian cities.
$ 1,000,000
|
Catholic+Relief+Services+%28CRS%29
|
Works with organizations globally to help vulnerable
people overcome emergencies, earn a living through
agriculture and access affordable health care. They
are working with partners on the ground across
Ukraine to provide safe shelter, hot meals, transport
to safe areas, and fuel to keep warm.
$ 750,000
|
Project+CURE
|
Provides humanitarian assistance to the people of
Ukraine by shipping cargo containers of medical
equipment and supplies.
$ 750,000
|
Project+HOPE
|
Actively shipping essential medicines and medical
supplies to refugees and activated an emergency
response team to provide immediate health and
humanitarian relief.
$ 750,000
|
United+Ukrainian+American+Relief+Committee
|
Administers vital medical supplies to victims, care for
the injured and refugees, as well as shelter and food
to those affected. UUARC is working closely with
UCCA, UWC, US Aid and the Ukrainian Embassy in
the coordination of aid.
$ 750,000
|
Come Back Alive
|
Helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and their
families by providing technical support, specifically
with cameras and night vision devices.
$ 300,000
|
Direct+Relief
|
Provides emergency health kits and medical
backpacks for triage care to refugees feeling
violence and disruption.
$ 300,000
|
The+Global+Surgical+and+Medical+Support+Group+%28GSMSG%29
|
Provides high quality medical care and training to
communities in conflict zones, austere environments
and disaster areas around the world. GSMSG
medical and surgical teams can provide the full
spectrum of care ranging from front-line medical
services to advanced neurosurgery.
$ 300,000
|
Kyiv+School+of+Economics+for+Crisis+Support
|
Fundraises to support humanitarian projects of
Ukraine NGOs and local administrations aiding
vulnerable groups of people and those who cannot
ensure their safety independently.
$ 300,000
|
National+Bank+of+Ukraine+Humanitarian+Assistance+Fund
|
Special fundraising account that will be leveraged
by the Ministry of Social Policy to provide food, shelter,
clothes, medicine, staple goods, and financial aid to
refugees and citizens that have been displaced due to
military conflict.
$ 300,000
|
Saint+Andrew+Charity+Foundation
|
Ukraine-based charity that seeks to improve the social
conditions and welfare of children, specifically orphans,
across education, healthcare, and human rights.
$ 300,000
|
SOS+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Villages
|
Sends emergency relief, critical medical supplies, healthy
meals and clean water, vital psychotherapy support, and
quality education resources to children and families in Ukraine.
$ 300,000
