CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $150 Million Debt Facility to VTS to Accelerate Growth

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the lead arrangement of a $150 million syndicated debt financing for New York-based VTS, a leading provider of commercial real estate software. VTS will use the capital to accelerate investments in its strategic product road map, M&A, and global market expansion.

VTS’s leasing and asset management software offers landlords and brokers one place to track all of their leases, assets, and tenants through an easy-to-use, intuitive platform that empowers commercial real estate professionals to work smarter, not harder.

“VTS’s platform brings innovation to the commercial real estate sector by unlocking critical insights and reporting capabilities,” said Caroline Tkatschow, Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s New York office. “We are excited to be working with VTS’s management team and support their company’s continued domestic and global growth.”

VTS was founded by real estate professionals who have experienced the challenges facing today’s landlords and brokers first-hand. The platform is trusted by over 45,000 brokers and asset managers around the globe to manage over 12 billion square feet of commercial property.

“The CIBC Innovation Banking team has provided incredible support to our team at VTS as we continue to expand our business,” said Bob Bies, Chief Financial Officer of VTS. “We’re grateful for their assistance which will enable our immediate market growth plans and accelerate our product initiatives.”

VTS is also backed by Insight Partners, OpenView, Trinity and Bessemer Venture Partners, among others.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and select European markets.

About VTS

VTS is commercial real estate’s leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform where the industry comes to make deals happen and real-time data comes to life. The VTS Platform captures the largest first-party data source in the industry, which delivers real-time insights that fuel faster, more informed decision making and connections throughout the deal and asset lifecycle. VTS Data, the industry’s only forward-looking market dataset, and VTS Market and Marketplace, the industry’s first integrated online marketing solution, give landlords, brokers, and tenants unparalleled visibility into real-time market information and the direct connectivity to execute deals with greater speed and intelligence at every point in the planning, marketing, leasing, and asset management cycle. VTS Rise is the industry’s most comprehensive tenant experience solution, offering occupiers, building operators, and visitors an immersive, tech-enabled experience. More than 60 percent of Class A office space in the US and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial real estate globally is managed on the VTS platform. VTS’ user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals including respected industry leaders like Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005163/en/