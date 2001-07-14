Tenet to Participate in March 2022 Investor Conferences

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences during March 2022:

Raymond James & Associates’ Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, beginning at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time (7:40 a.m. Central time).

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time (9:45 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of each event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com%2Finvestors. The replays will be available for 30 days following each presentation.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and operate or have an ownership interest in approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302006079/en/