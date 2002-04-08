RBB INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Investigating RBB Bancorp (RBB) For Possible Securities Law Violations and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges RBB Bancorp ( RBB) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.



RBB Bancorp ( RBB, Financial) Investigation:



The investigation focuses on the propriety of RBB’s disclosures to investors.

Specifically, on Feb. 18, 2022, RBB announced the abrupt departure of the EVP and Chief Lending Officer (Tammy Song) of RBB’s wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Four days later, on Feb. 22, 2022, RBB announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the company’s board of directors.

These events drove the price of RBB shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether RBB misrepresented its business, operations and prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

