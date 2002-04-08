CMC Materials Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement with Entegris

Aurora, IL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. ( CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced that at today’s special meeting its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement, under which Entegris, Inc. ( ENTG) will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.5 billion at announcement.

Preliminary voting results indicate that the merger agreement proposal was approved by approximately 84% of the outstanding shares of CMC Materials common stock entitled to vote at the special meeting of stockholders. The final voting results of the special meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be filed by the company as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

