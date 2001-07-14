US Foods Further Reduces the Carbon Footprint of Its Fleet

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced additional sustainability initiatives that support the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its delivery fleet. The company will convert fleet fuel at all California broadline distribution centers from traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel (RD) fuel by mid-2022. In addition, the company will add 30 electric trucks to its La Mirada, Calif. distribution center by the end of 2023.

These efforts build on the company’s existing environmental sustainability programs. The company previously reported a 7.3% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity since 20151,2,3 and a 6.9% reduction in gallons of fuel used per case delivered.1,4

“At US Foods, delivering products by truck is core to our business and we continually work to improve the transportation efficiency of our fleet,” said Gautam Grover, senior vice president of operations excellence for US Foods. “Fleet sustainability projects like our RD fuel conversions and electric truck integrations directly contribute to our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and we look forward to expanding these efforts.”

US Foods is one of the early-adopters of RD fuel use within the foodservice industry, successfully converting 100% of the fleet fuel used at its Vista, Calif. broadline distribution center to RD fuel in 2021. RD fuel is a more sustainable alternative to traditional diesel with a more than 65% lower carbon intensity rating.5 By the end of the month, the company will complete three additional broadline distribution center RD fuel conversions at its Corona, Livermore and La Mirada, Calif., locations. The company also intends to utilize RD fuel at its newest distribution center in Sacramento, Calif., which will open later this year.

The La Mirada onsite fueling station will provide RD fuel to one of the company’s largest localized fleets that service restaurants, hospitals and other foodservice operators across the West Coast. In addition to these conversions to RD fuel, US Foods will introduce 15 electric trucks to its La Mirada fleet this year with plans underway to install smart charging infrastructure at the facility to accommodate an additional 15 electric trucks by the end of 2023. This effort will be one of the largest single-site deployments of electric trucks across the food service distribution industry.

The fleet initiatives support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitments as organized across three key focus areas: people, planet and products. Learn more about these efforts here.

12020 US Foods CSR Report. Includes the Food Group of Companies and reflects transportation inefficiencies with reduced volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2Emissions intensity measured as pounds of CO2e per case delivered.

3 Includes Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores.

4Broadline business only.

5Based on California Air Resources Board’s life cycle analysis of carbon intensities using the CA-GREET model.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

