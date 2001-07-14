MeridianLink's TazWorks™ Announces New Social Media Background Screening Capabilities

MeridianLink%2C+Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) today announced TazWorks™, its leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, has partnered with Social+Intelligence to offer new social media background screening capabilities to its clients and their customers.

“We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Social Intelligence,” said Wesley Zauner, vice president of product for MeridianLink. “This new collaboration will give TazWorks clients the ability to offer social media screening to their customers seamlessly in the TazWorks platform.”

Using web and social analytics to discover actionable employment insights, social media screening can help organizations benefit from up-to-date data for employment decision-making. Further, offering a comprehensive integrated solution for a much-needed search type provides new benefits for TazWorks clients, giving them an added search type to include in their background screening product offerings.

By implementing a process that combines proprietary technology and FCRA certified analysts, TazWorks and Social Intelligence provide clients with comprehensive data while protecting personal privacy. In addition, Social Intelligence offers the SI Protected Class Safety Feature™. This unique and important feature removes all protected class information before clients receive their reports so their candidates and employees can rest assured that their personal life and protected information is not used against them in an employment decision.

“Social media screening is a key focus of product expansion for screening professionals globally and we are honored to be the first social media screening partner on the robust TazWorks platform,” said Bianca Lager, President of Social Intelligence. “Adding a product that covers online risk is a perfect example of the forward-thinking initiatives the teams at both Social Intel and MeridianLink take on to provide automation and efficiency for our shared partners.”

Clients can learn more about the partnership and how to use social media background screening in their TazWorks instance by contacting TazWorks Support through the support portal, or accessing support articles here.

About Social Intelligence

Social Intelligence provides scalable solutions for one-time or continuous search and analysis of web and social data to identify actionable employment insights and help companies leverage online data in their employment decisions. As leaders in social media screening, they are committed to providing companies with accurate, actionable insights to create healthier, more inclusive workplaces. For more information, visit www.socialintel.com

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

