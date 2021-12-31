Cambria Hotels Is Off To The Races With First Property In 'Derby City'

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., made its official debut in the Bluegrass State with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row.

To commemorate the new hotel and Cambria's continued expansion into top markets, Choice Hotels along with long-time collaborator O'Reilly Hospitality Management welcomed community members and distinguished guests, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday. Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon and CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management Tim O'Reilly, each expressed their excitement about Cambria's entry into the Derby City. Guests were treated to a Louisville-inspired Mardi Gras reception, featuring the brand's signature local craft beers and Kentucky inspired menu, performances by a local band, and tours of the hotel, including equestrian themed décor and artwork, modern guestrooms and the striking rooftop terrace.

"Cambria is on a quest to bring its stylish, upscale accommodations to even more of guests' favorite destinations, which is why we are so honored to join the thriving downtown Louisville community," said Cannon. "Long celebrated for its bourbon and Derby tradition, Louisville is also home to several Fortune 500 companies, rich academia, and a thriving food scene, making it the ideal location to introduce our first Cambria hotel grand opening of 2022. From local brews at the bar to breathtaking city views from the rooftop, we're confident that, whether a weekend getaway or a first business trip or group meeting in a while, the Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row will satisfy travelers' sense of wanderlust."

Ideally situated in the vibrant entertainment district of downtown Louisville at 120 South Floyd Street, the newest Cambria hotel positions guests just steps away from the storied Whiskey Row – once the epicenter of the Kentucky Bourbon industry and now home to a myriad of local restaurants and bars – and minutes from Waterfront Park, Louisville Slugger Field, and the KFC Yum Center arena. The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown also provides modern travelers with easy access to area attractions and corporate offices, including the Kentucky International Convention Center, University of Louisville, University of Louisville Hospital, Ford Motor Company, Louisville Assembly Plant and Ernst & Young.

The six-story, 128-room Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row also features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool and rooftop bar with views of the Kentucky skyline.

skyline. Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting Louisville's unique horse racing culture, from natural materials such as walnut, soft hides, and deep marble fused with rich cognac and gold metals, to rustic and equestrian elements throughout the hotel.

unique horse racing culture, from natural materials such as walnut, soft hides, and deep marble fused with rich cognac and gold metals, to rustic and equestrian elements throughout the hotel. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

The Jackdaw restaurant, featuring modern Irish flavors and fusions, as well as the Magnum Moon Hayloft Bar and Grill, featuring classic American fare including freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, local Kentucky Bourbon, in addition to convenient to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row was developed by Cardinal Hotel Partners LLC, an affiliate of O'Reilly Hospitality Management LLC. Co-owner Robert Lowe also has deep ties to Louisville and the Kentucky horse racing community, having owned two horses that raced in the Derby. This is the fifth Cambria hotel owned by O'Reilly Hospitality Management, joining Cambria McAllen Convention Center, Cambria Hotel Plano Frisco, Cambria Hotel Phoenix - North Scottsdale and Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown. O'Reilly Hospitality Management also owns two Ascend hotels, including Yellowstone Valley Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, and 17 West Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection.

"The O'Reilly team has been a proud supporter of the Cambria brand from the very start, bringing the first Cambria hotels to market in Plano, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona; McAllen, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska, and now Louisville, Kentucky," said O'Reilly. "We know upscale guests have abundant options when it comes to choosing upscale lodging, but Cambria truly understands what modern travelers value most in their hotel experience: seamless access to their destinations and an authentic taste of the surrounding city. It's why we continue to team with Choice time and time again, and why we're proud to support the Cambria growth story with yet another hotel opening."

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

