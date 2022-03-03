Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 11, 2022 to holders of record as of March 24, 2022.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts:
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH70305&sd=2022-03-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-17--301488487.html

