Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Upcoming March 2022 Conferences

PR Newswire

CRANFORD, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at two investor conferences in March 2022.

Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman of Citius, will discuss recent business developments and upcoming milestones. Registered participants will be able to view an on-demand corporate presentation through the conference websites and access an archived webcast of the presentations following each conference under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website.

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022 Location: Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California Event website: Conference registration

Interested parties may schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platform or contacting the Company's investor relations team.

Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28-30, 2022 Location: Virtual Event website: Conference registration

Archived webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed subject treatment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-march-2022-conferences-301494867.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.