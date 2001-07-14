Cross Country Healthcare CEO Featured on Staffing Industry Analysts' Global 100 in Staffing List For 2022

Cross Country Healthcare (CCH), a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment, and advisory services firm, is proud to announce that Kevin C. Clark, CEO, and Co-Founder, has been recognized on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the staffing industry for the third consecutive year.

Clark co-founded Cross Country Healthcare in 1986 and rejoined the Company in January 2019 after leaving in 1994 and launching other successful companies. Over the past three years, he has led the Company's turnaround and return to profitable growth, more than doubling the Company's revenue on an organic basis and consummating two acquisitions. Recently, it was announced that Clark would transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will continue to be involved in the evolution of Cross Country and provide strategic direction.

"I'm honored to be recognized by SIA for our achievements during the most challenging time in our industry," says Kevin C. Clark, CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "The impact of the Cross Country team on the future of our nation’s health and education is unmatched. I am proud of the unwavering commitment to our customers, clinicians, and professionals that I see every day.”

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its 11th annual list of North American staffing leaders, honoring 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments. The 2022 Staffing 100 list is sponsored by Indeed.

"The world of work has undergone a dramatic shift, and the task of keeping the workforce motivated and productive has rested with many of the enterprising leaders on the Staffing 100 list," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward, these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the workforce solutions ecosystem continues to thrive."

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) provides total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program, which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

The list, published for the 11th time by Staffing Industry Analysts, honors the bold leaders of the industry. Sponsored by Indeed, it comprises men and women who navigated the uncertainties of 2021 and are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions. This list is not a ranking.

