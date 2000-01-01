3 Small Caps for Growth-Focused Investors

Investors who are seeking opportunities among growth stocks could be interested in the following small-cap stocks, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net income per share has improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

Knowles

The first company to consider is Knowles Corp. ( KN, Financial), an Itasca, Illinois-based provider of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high-performance capacitors and high-frequency products. These are supplied to the consumer electronics, medical, defense, electric vehicle, industrial and communications markets in Asia, the United States and internationally.

For the most recent year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Knowles reported earnings of $1.63 per share, an impressive increase from net income of 3 cents per share in 2020.

The stock price ($21.74 per share on March 2) is up 7% over the past year for a 52-week range of $18.20 to $23.81 and a market cap of around $1.99 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $26.92 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas

The second stock to consider is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. ( NOG, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based independent oil and gas explorer and producer with mineral properties in the United States. The company has interests in 7,436 gross producing wells and has proven reserves of 287.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

For the trailing 12-month period ended Dec. 30, 2021, Northern Oil and Gas reported a net loss of 13 cents per share, which at first glance seems disappointing, but, compared to a net loss of $21.55 per share for the same period in 2020, instead reflects an impressive improvement.

The stock price ($26.11 per share on March 2) is up 87% over the past year for a 52-week range of $11.40 to $27.87 and a market cap of $1.94 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $35.92 per share.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

The third company to consider is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. ( NEX, Financial), a Houston-based supplier of equipment and services to oil and gas producers.

For the trailing 12-month period ended Dec. 30, 2021, NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported a net loss of 33 cents per share. However, this was a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The stock price ($8.02 per share on March 2) is up 66.74% over the past year for a 52-week range of $11.40 to $27.87 and a market cap of $1.97 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of about $7.95 per share.