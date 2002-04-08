CURE Pharmaceutical and Milagro Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Registration and Approval to Sell Sildenafil Oral Thin Film in Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cure Pharmaceutical ( CURR) a developer and manufacturer of innovative delivery formulations for drugs, supplements and wellness products, and Milagro Pharmaceuticals, which seeks first mover advantage in target heath & wellness markets through key collaborations, today announced their collaboration to register and sell in Mexico a number of CURE’s OTC and medical compounds that utilize CUREform™, CURE’s patented drug delivery platform for oral thin film (OTF). Cure is in discussions with several large distributors in Mexico and Latin America.



OTF products that will be marketed and sold in Mexico via key distribution partners, include:

CUREfilm Blue™ - an oral soluble form of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra ®1 ) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). Vitamin D3 - that provides a convenient, weekly 40,000 IU dose of Vitamin D

An electrolyte energy boost - that provides a healthier, sugar-free alternative to energy drinks

Sleep - a dose of melatonin that dissolves on the tongue so it can be taken even after you climb into bed.

The opportunity to serve the Latin American market with this venture into Mexico is an exciting one that is expected to accelerate the ramp up of CURE’s FDA-registered, cGMP manufacturing facility, where the Company pioneered and developed its patented CUREfilm™, drug delivery platform. The Company expects to select a distribution partner for the the LATAM territory in the coming months.

Martin Simon, CEO of Milagro Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are pleased to be working with CURE to bring their innovative wellness products and proprietary drug forms and delivery systems to Mexico, with the intention to extend our collaboration to encompass the rest of Latin America where the demand for health & wellness products is growing more rapidly than many other parts of the world.”

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA and DEA registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production.

About Milagro Pharmaceuticals

Milagro Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the innovation, distribution, and sale of various disruptive technologies all focused on healing people. The company’s growth has driven its recent expansion into Colombia, Canada and now Mexico.

About COFEPRIS

COFEPRIS (the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risk (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) is the Mexican authority responsible for enforcing the regulatory framework relating to medical products and is part of the Ministry of Health (Secretaria de Salud).

