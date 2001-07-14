American Water Awarded Grant From Water Research Foundation

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was recently awarded $485,000 from the Water+Research+Foundation (WRF) to assist the water industry better understand how disinfectants, like chorine, reduce opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires disease.

“American Water has worked for decades researching opportunistic pathogens. This collaboration with Tufts University will build on past work and use testing tools and methods previously developed through our research,” said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, American Water and lead for this study. “This award from WRF demonstrates that American Water is leading the way for water-related research and contributing to advancements in the science and future treatment options for drinking water and wastewater.”

American Water has focused significant research efforts on Legionella and various other pathogens; placing an emphasis on advanced detection methodologies as well as customer education and communication, to help develop a holistic management strategy and to provide science based future recommendations.

American Water is collaborating with Tufts University, Idexx Laboratories, and the City of Minneapolis, on this innovative project. If anyone is interested in possible involvement in this research study, please contact Dr. Zia Bukhari.

About American Water

