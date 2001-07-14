Xerox Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Teleconference

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today its participation at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Teleconference at 8 a.m. PST on March 10, 2022 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Teleconference WHEN: 8 a.m.- 5:15 p.m. PST, Thursday, March 10, 2022 WHAT: Xerox at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Teleconference WHO: Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox

Louie Pastor, executive vice president and chief corporate

development officer and chief legal officer, Xerox

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations, Xerox WEBCAST: https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fmorg007%2F030722a_js%2F%3Fentity%3D139_POQOG62 Replay available.

About Xerox

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

