Thomson Reuters to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 3, 2022

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and Paul Fischer, president of the Legal Professionals segment of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

