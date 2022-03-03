Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • FY 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.0% year-over-year to RUB 534.4 bn.
  • FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn.
  • FY 2021 Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year to RUB 63.5 bn.

    • MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (

    NYSE:MBT, Financial); (MOEX:MTSS, Financial), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results.

    For the full-year, the Company delivered robust performance in line with its previously provided guidance for 2021. Group Revenue in 2021 increased 8.0% year-over-year to reach RUB534.4bn, with top-line contributions across all segments, including Telecom, Fintech, and Media. FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn on the back of solid business performance in Telecom, Fintech, and Media, among other impacts.

    Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year in 2021 to reach RUB 63.5 bn, driven primarily by core business performance and a significant positive impact from Fintech, which more than overcame negative impacts. Group Cash CAPEX in 2021 amounted to RUB 111.0 bn.

    Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "2021 was landmark year for MTS as we accelerated our progress in priority directions - most notably deepening engagement across our expanding digital ecosystem. Overall, I am happy to report we delivered a robust set of financial results from the top to the bottom line. We had a key strategic breakthrough in Media with the launch of our KION platform, and in Fintech, MTS Bank is rapidly achieving significant standalone scale with a proven business model. And in Telecom, we continued to build on our track record of solid, sustainable growth in mobile and fixed-line connectivity. These achievements once more demonstrate our continued successful execution of our long-term strategy to drive lifetime value across our established client base of tens of millions of customers."

    Consolidated MTS Group key figures [1] (RUB bn)

    4Q214Q20Change, %FY 21FY 20Change, %
    Revenue
    		143.7133.77.5%534.4494.98.0%
    o/w Russia
    		140.1130.07.7%521.0483.07.9%
    Adjusted OIBDA [2]
    		55.552.55.7%229.4215.26.6%
    o/w Russia
    		54.451.26.3%224.4210.06.8%
    Operating profit
    		25.826.1-1.2%118.3112.94.8%
    Profit attributable to owners of the Company
    		13.613.13.9%63.561.43.4%
    Cash CAPEX [3]
    		22.833.2-31.4%111.096.914.5%
    Net debt [4]
    		389.5317.622.6%
    Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA
    		1.71.5n/a
    2021 highlights
    Operating cash flow
    		142.8155.5-8.1%
    Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine
    		53.962.1-13.2%

    [1] Financials for 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group.
    [2] Adjusted OIBDA for 4Q2020 and 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 808 m and RUB 2,088 m respectively.
    [3] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.
    [4] Excluding lease obligations.

    SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/691390/Mobile-TeleSystems-PJSC-MTS-Announces-Q4-FY-2021-Results

    img.ashx?id=691390

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles