Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results

- FY 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.0% year-over-year to RUB 534.4 bn.
- FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn.
- FY 2021 Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year to RUB 63.5 bn.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE:MBT, Financial); (MOEX:MTSS, Financial), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results.
For the full-year, the Company delivered robust performance in line with its previously provided guidance for 2021. Group Revenue in 2021 increased 8.0% year-over-year to reach RUB534.4bn, with top-line contributions across all segments, including Telecom, Fintech, and Media. FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn on the back of solid business performance in Telecom, Fintech, and Media, among other impacts.
Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year in 2021 to reach RUB 63.5 bn, driven primarily by core business performance and a significant positive impact from Fintech, which more than overcame negative impacts. Group Cash CAPEX in 2021 amounted to RUB 111.0 bn.
Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "2021 was landmark year for MTS as we accelerated our progress in priority directions - most notably deepening engagement across our expanding digital ecosystem. Overall, I am happy to report we delivered a robust set of financial results from the top to the bottom line. We had a key strategic breakthrough in Media with the launch of our KION platform, and in Fintech, MTS Bank is rapidly achieving significant standalone scale with a proven business model. And in Telecom, we continued to build on our track record of solid, sustainable growth in mobile and fixed-line connectivity. These achievements once more demonstrate our continued successful execution of our long-term strategy to drive lifetime value across our established client base of tens of millions of customers."
Consolidated MTS Group key figures [1] (RUB bn)
|4Q21
|4Q20
|Change, %
|FY 21
|FY 20
|Change, %
Revenue
|143.7
|133.7
|7.5
|%
|534.4
|494.9
|8.0
|%
o/w Russia
|140.1
|130.0
|7.7
|%
|521.0
|483.0
|7.9
|%
Adjusted OIBDA [2]
|55.5
|52.5
|5.7
|%
|229.4
|215.2
|6.6
|%
o/w Russia
|54.4
|51.2
|6.3
|%
|224.4
|210.0
|6.8
|%
Operating profit
|25.8
|26.1
|-1.2
|%
|118.3
|112.9
|4.8
|%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|13.6
|13.1
|3.9
|%
|63.5
|61.4
|3.4
|%
Cash CAPEX [3]
|22.8
|33.2
|-31.4
|%
|111.0
|96.9
|14.5
|%
Net debt [4]
|389.5
|317.6
|22.6
|%
Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA
|1.7
|1.5
|n/a
2021 highlights
Operating cash flow
|142.8
|155.5
|-8.1
|%
Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine
|53.9
|62.1
|-13.2
|%
[1] Financials for 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group.
[2] Adjusted OIBDA for 4Q2020 and 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 808 m and RUB 2,088 m respectively.
[3] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.
[4] Excluding lease obligations.
