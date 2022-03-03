Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results

FY 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.0% year-over-year to RUB 534.4 bn.

FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn.

FY 2021 Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year to RUB 63.5 bn.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") ( NYSE:MBT, Financial); ( MOEX:MTSS, Financial), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results.

For the full-year, the Company delivered robust performance in line with its previously provided guidance for 2021. Group Revenue in 2021 increased 8.0% year-over-year to reach RUB534.4bn, with top-line contributions across all segments, including Telecom, Fintech, and Media. FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn on the back of solid business performance in Telecom, Fintech, and Media, among other impacts.

Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year in 2021 to reach RUB 63.5 bn, driven primarily by core business performance and a significant positive impact from Fintech, which more than overcame negative impacts. Group Cash CAPEX in 2021 amounted to RUB 111.0 bn.

Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "2021 was landmark year for MTS as we accelerated our progress in priority directions - most notably deepening engagement across our expanding digital ecosystem. Overall, I am happy to report we delivered a robust set of financial results from the top to the bottom line. We had a key strategic breakthrough in Media with the launch of our KION platform, and in Fintech, MTS Bank is rapidly achieving significant standalone scale with a proven business model. And in Telecom, we continued to build on our track record of solid, sustainable growth in mobile and fixed-line connectivity. These achievements once more demonstrate our continued successful execution of our long-term strategy to drive lifetime value across our established client base of tens of millions of customers."

Consolidated MTS Group key figures [1] (RUB bn)

4Q21 4Q20 Change, % FY 21 FY 20 Change, % Revenue 143.7 133.7 7.5 % 534.4 494.9 8.0 % o/w Russia 140.1 130.0 7.7 % 521.0 483.0 7.9 % Adjusted OIBDA [2] 55.5 52.5 5.7 % 229.4 215.2 6.6 % o/w Russia 54.4 51.2 6.3 % 224.4 210.0 6.8 % Operating profit 25.8 26.1 -1.2 % 118.3 112.9 4.8 % Profit attributable to owners of the Company 13.6 13.1 3.9 % 63.5 61.4 3.4 % Cash CAPEX [3] 22.8 33.2 -31.4 % 111.0 96.9 14.5 % Net debt [4] 389.5 317.6 22.6 % Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA 1.7 1.5 n/a 2021 highlights Operating cash flow 142.8 155.5 -8.1 % Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine 53.9 62.1 -13.2 %

[1] Financials for 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group.

[2] Adjusted OIBDA for 4Q2020 and 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 808 m and RUB 2,088 m respectively.

[3] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.

[4] Excluding lease obligations.

