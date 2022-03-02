Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 3, 2022

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announces availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages. The packages are available online and may be accessed at:

https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.

As of March 2, 2022, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2021 tax packages to unitholders.

PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

favicon.png?sn=NY80900&sd=2022-03-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-announces-availability-of-2021-k-1-tax-packages-301495197.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

