Moderna Announces Establishment of Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta, Georgia

The Americas Enterprise Solutions Hub will support the U.S., Canada and Latin America and is in addition to Moderna's International Enterprise Solutions Hub in Warsaw, Poland

Atlanta selected due to accessibility of broad and diverse talent base

Hiring plan targeting approximately 150-200 employees over 2 years

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced plans to establish an Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta, Georgia. Moderna's Atlanta office will initially host finance, human resources, procurement, and digital functions.

"We are pleased to be expanding our footprint after a year of tremendous growth, which underscored the need for business services activities in proximity to skilled talent," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Along with our center in Poland, our Atlanta hub will bring us closer to realizing our vision of building a company with centralized enterprise solutions hubs worldwide. As we build Moderna, we strive to use best business practices, and with Enterprise Hubs on different continents and digital investments, we can scale efficiently. We look forward to engaging with the diverse pool of talent in the Atlanta community."

"The life sciences industry has become a leading source of U.S. employment growth, and I am pleased to welcome Moderna to Georgia's thriving life sciences community," said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. "Georgia provides the talent to support various sectors of the life science and digital health industries, and our pro-business environment and commitment to innovation provide additional incentive to companies looking for long-term success."

Moderna in Atlanta will provide enterprise solutions, similar to its counterpart in Warsaw, Poland, which was established in May 2021. Moderna's Hub in Atlanta will initially focus on delivering finance, human resources, procurement and digital solutions. Moderna will continue to identify opportunities to host additional functions and business services out of the hub as the Company grows and operations mature. Moderna is expecting to hire approximately 150-200 full time employees in the Atlanta Hub over the next two years.

When selecting a location, Moderna considered several critical location factors, including talent availability and sustainability, competitive landscape, risk, business climate, and access. Atlanta was identified as the market best-positioned to deliver on Moderna's objectives for the Hub, particularly the highly skilled and diverse workforce, vibrant business community and growth trajectory.

Following recently announced expansions, Moderna expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year, including additional subsidiaries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Moderna plans to begin operations in Atlanta in the second quarter of 2022.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

