Sierra Madre Adds Second Drill Rig at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ( TSXV:SM, Financial)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second core rig has been mobilized to its Tepic Silver Gold Project, located in Nayarit, Mexico. This second rig is smaller and more portable than the first while maintaining the depth capacity and large core diameter that the Company requires. The decision to mobilize a second rig is a result of the success of the trenching program which has identified several additional drill targets and the superior assay turnaround time at the current laboratory.

The new rig will focus on newly identified targets in undrilled areas within the Tepic land package. The areas of Taunas and Astassi are located multiple kilometers away from the Central area, which contains all previous drilling. Once complete, the rig will then move to the company's La Tigra Gold Silver project for the Phase 1 drilling program.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay and multi-element analyses by acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

