Lethbridge College Teams Up with Liquid Avatar Technologies to Create a Virtual Campus in the Metaverse

A virtual Lethbridge College will be the first of its kind, allowing students to occupy property in the metaverse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Today, Lethbridge College's Centre for Technology, Environment and Design (CTED) announced that it is partnering with Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., a publicly traded global blockchain and fintech solutions company, to launch a first of its kind work-integrated learning opportunity for students. Liquid Avatar Technologies is providing 9,000 plots of land within its Aftermath Islands Metaverse - a network of spaces where users can create a virtual world parallel to their physical one. Students will begin engaging in the new program and mentorship opportunities by the end of the winter 2022 semester.

Collectively named Lethbridge College Island, on Aftermath Islands, Lethbridge students will learn how to work, play, learn, game, entertain and earn in the metaverse. In addition to the virtual land, up to 100,000 in-game currency credits are being made available to the college. Those credits can be used to build, buy and trade assets like additional property, objects, landscape items and even avatars.

Students in Interior Design Technology, Virtual and Augmented Reality and Architectural Animation Technology programs will "build" on the virtual island - creating structures and businesses and completing transactions. Each student will receive a plot of virtual land. The plot and all the assets they create for it will remain their property for as long as they choose. The college will also have a significant parcel of virtual land to provide students with virtual events, learning and other services.

"I'm so excited for this partnership with Liquid Avatar Technologies," says Cherie Bowker, chair of Lethbridge College's School of Spatial Design Technologies. "Our students will learn so much about entrepreneurship and building in the metaverse and will gain a much greater understanding of digital space and digital identity while these worlds evolve and grow. We are proud of how we lead in this space, and we are thrilled to work with the skillful, talented and creative Liquid Avatar team."

David Lucatch, President, CEO and Chair of Liquid Avatar Technologies, has spent the past 25 years developing technologies and taking them to market. Part of his recent resume includes co-founding Aftermath Islands Metaverse - a planned virtual environment that provides online users with theme-based first-person Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, quests, games and integrated e-commerce activities. David, and the team at Liquid Avatar Technologies will also be mentoring Lethbridge College students to further process their education in the metaverse.

"Providing the next generation of creative and technical thinkers with the tools to engage in new technologies that are primed to change consumer behaviour is an exciting opportunity for Liquid Avatar Technologies and Aftermath Islands," said David Lucatch, President, CEO & Chair, Liquid Avatar Technologies and Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "We envision this collaboration with Lethbridge College as a sandbox for learning and acquiring significant tangible experience, providing Canadian students with an advantage when entering the evolving job market."

CTED students will have hands-on opportunities to build out Lethbridge College Island by working closely with experts in the field, as well as faculty, who will mentor them in the development of the property.

"Our students are sure to gain a better sense of working outside their comfort zones as they tackle real-world problems and develop core competencies such as collaboration and leadership, while at the same time increasing their employability," says Candace Lewko, Associate Dean of the Centre for Technology, Environment and Design. "We are confident our students will be making an impact and will be equipped with all the skills necessary to join the workforce."

About Lethbridge College

Established in 1957 as Canada's first publicly funded community college, Lethbridge College is a board-governed institution serving the training and applied research needs of southern Alberta. As we approach our 65th anniversary, we look to the horizon and recognize the need to address our growing populations of learners, and to facilitate innovation and new opportunities. We will continue to build on our successes and stay in tune with the changing world of technology and sustainability.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and control of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

