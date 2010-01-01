Jeff Auxier Boosts Organon Bet, Trims Top Holding Johnson & Johnson

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Auxier Asset Management, released his fourth-quarter 13F portfolio earlier this week.

The guru’s Oregon-based firm seeks to invest in “compelling, undervalued” companies that have, among other attributes, strong or improving fundamentals, consistent operating results, a significant competitive advantage, understandable products and a demonstrated ability to earn a high return on capital.

In his quarterly commentary, Auxier discussed the impact of higher inflation and interest rates on the market, noting he expects to “see much greater volatility.”

“When I first started in the business, inflation was running over 8%,” he wrote. “I studied the prior 50 years to see what types of businesses survived and outperformed during high inflation. In general, winners had high integrity management, strong franchises with products and services in constant demand, high returns on equity, nominal mandatory capital spending, rapid inventory turns, strong balance sheets and growing free cash flow. I have seen some of these businesses purchased at bargain prices that led to double and occasionally triple play returns that trounced inflation in the past. The same company characteristics still dominate the Fund portfolio today.”

Keeping these considerations in mind, Auxier established eight new positions during the three-month period ended Dec. 31, sold out of three stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing holdings. Among the most notable trades were increased bets on Organon & Co. ( OGN, Financial), Gates Industrial Corp. PLC ( GTES, Financial) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. ( LOPE, Financial) and reductions of the Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) holdings.

Organon

The guru increased his Organan ( OGN, Financial) holding by 130.24%, buying 27,351 shares. The transaction had an impact of 0.13% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $32.51 per share during the quarter.

Auxier now holds 48,351 shares total, accounting for 0.23% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 18.85% on the investment so far.

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, which was spun off of Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial) last summer, has a $9.86 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $38.76 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

Since being spun off, its shares have climbed over 15%.

Organon’s financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Despite having a comfortable level of interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.68 warns the company could be at risk of going bankrupt if it does not improve its liquidity. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability scored a 5 out of 10 rating, supported by margins and returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform a majority of competitors.

Of the gurus invested in Organon, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest holding with 0.20% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors LLC, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, among others, also have positions in the stock.

Gates Industrial

Impacting the equity portfolio by 0.09%, the investor upped his Gates Industrial ( GTES, Financial) position by 53.75%, buying 38,645 shares. Shares traded for an average price of $16.38 each during the quarter.

He now holds 110,549 shares total, which represent 0.27% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 1.58% on the investment since establishing it in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The industrial products manufacturer headquartered in Denver, which makes engineer power transmission and fluid power solutions, has a market cap of $4.53 billion; its shares were trading around $15.51 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 15.6, a price-book ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

GuruFocus rated Gates Industrial’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of weak interest coverage and an Altman Z-Score of 1.84 that indicates it is under some pressure. The WACC also eclipses the ROIC, indicating the company is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability fared better with a 7 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, its returns top over half of its industry peers. Gates Industrial also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9, indicating conditions are healthy.

With a 1.17% stake, Dodge & Cox is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Simons’ firm also have positions in Gates Industrial.

Grand Canyon Education

Auxier boosted his Grand Canyon Education ( LOPE, Financial) investment by 46.08%, buying 3,905 shares. The transaction had an impact of 0.05% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $82.36.

He now holds 12,380 shares total, which make up 0.16% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus says Auxier has gained an estimated 1.2% on the investment so far.

The Phoenix-based for-profit education company, which operates a private university in Arizona and offers online degrees, has a $3.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $87.06 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-book ratio of 3.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

Grand Canyon Education’s financial strength was rated 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus, driven by a comfortable level of interest coverage as well as a robust Altman Z-Score of 14.87. The Sloan ratio, however, is indicative of poor earnings quality. Value creation is occurring since the ROIC exceeds the WACC.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, supported by an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, meaning business conditions are typical for a stable company. Grand Canyon Education has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Simons’ firm is Grand Canyon’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.34% stake. Other gurus with positions in the stock are Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt.

Abbott Laboratories

With an impact of -0.09% on the equity portfolio, the guru trimmed his holding of Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) by 5.43%, selling 4,256 shares. The stock traded for an average price of $128.29 per share during the quarter.

Auxier now holds 77,306 shares total, accounting for 1.69% of the equity. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 274.83% on the long-held investment since establishing it in the third quarter of 2010.

The medical device company headquartered in Chicago, which manufactures pacemakers, implantable cardiovascular defibrillators, stents, catheters and other equipment, has a market cap of $213.17 billion; its shares were trading around $120.69 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-book ratio of 5.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

GuruFocus rated Abbott’s financial strength 7 out of 10, driven by sufficient interest coverage and a high Altman Z-Score of 4.97. The ROIC surpasses the WACC, indicating good value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability scored a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 9. Abbott Labs also has a one-star predictability rank.

Of the gurus invested in Abbott Labs, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.50% of its outstanding shares. The stock is also being held by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio, Grantham, Simons’ firm, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) and the MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), among many others.

Johnson & Johnson

Auxier curbed his Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) holding by 2.58%, selling 2,205 shares. The transaction had an impact of -0.06% of equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.78 each during the quarter.

The guru now holds 83,390 shares total, giving it 2.21% space in the equity portfolio. It is now his 10th-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 129.55% on the long-held investment.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based health care conglomerate has a $439.89 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $167.19 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-book ratio of 5.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The GF Value Line shows the stock is currently fairly valued.

Johnson & Johnson’s financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Despite issuing new long-term debt over the past several years, it is at a manageable level due to comfortable interest coverage. It also has a high Altman Z-Score of 4.41, indicating the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC is also above the WACC, suggesting good value creation.

Despite having a declining operating margin, the company’s profitability scored a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of strong returns that outperform a majority of competitors. Johnson & Johnson also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8, while consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a three-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 8.2% annually.

Dalio tops the list of notable guru shareholders with a 0.12% stake. Grantham, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in Johnson & Johnson.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Auxier also established small positions in Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial), Fastenal Co. ( FAST, Financial), NestEra Energy Inc. ( NEE, Financial), SM Energy Co. ( SM, Financial), Stryker Corp. ( SYK, Financial), Value Line Inc. ( VALU, Financial) and ASML Holding NV ( ASML, Financial).

Over half of the guru’s $644 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 171 stocks, is invested in the health care, financial services and consumer defensive sectors.

According to GuruFocus data, the Auxier Focus Fund returned 20.03% in 2021, underperforming the S&P 500’s 28.7% return.