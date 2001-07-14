Allstate to Host Special Topic Investor Call

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 17, 2022, focusing on the current auto insurance operating environment. This is the first of the investor events Allstate will host in 2022 in addition to quarterly earnings calls.

“Introducing this series of investor calls will enable us to provide deeper insights into significant strategic and operational topics throughout the year,” said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer. “It will also facilitate providing additional perspective and transparency to investors as we execute our strategy.”

The call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern and will include presentations from, and discussions with, Allstate’s executive leaders. The event will conclude at approximately 10 a.m.

A replay will be posted at www.allstateinvestors.com shortly after the end of the event.

