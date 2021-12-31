Principal® Earns #7 Rank on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

Principal Financial Group® was named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, appearing as number seven – a jump of 59 spots from its 2021 ranking. Principal® was the highest-ranking financial services company to appear on the list.

“Advancing to number seven on the list is an exciting recognition of our commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO. “Creating opportunities for future generations to thrive is at the core of what we do, and we will remain steadfast in ensuring that we have a positive impact on the customers and communities we serve.”

This is Barron’s fifth year producing this list, utilizing Calvert Research and Management to assess the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies. According+to+Barron%26rsquo%3Bs, the ranking system looks at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions, as well as how the company performs for shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

“Principal® is focused on helping our customers feel more financially secure, and one way we do that is through long-term responsible actions. It’s an honor for our team to be recognized for our commitment and progress towards building a more inclusive and sustainable world,” Houston said.

Principal announced+measurable+ESG+commitments in 2021, which include reducing U.S. carbon emissions 40% by 2035, with the intent to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Commitments also include regular diversity and pay equity analysis and doubling the number of diverse small to mid-size businesses Principal supports through its products and services. Principal+also+issued+a+%24600+million+sustainability+bond in August to fund eligible green and social initiatives with the bond proceeds.

The company’s latest CSR report and commitment goals are+available+online. To learn more about the company’s ESG strategy, visit www.principal.com%2Fsustainability.

Principal Financial Gro up® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 51 million customers1 plan, insure, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, improve our planet, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of December 31, 2021

2 Ethisphere Institute, 2021

3 Pensions & Investments, 2021

