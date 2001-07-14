PG&E to Host Weekly Regional Wildfire Safety Webinars to Provide Information and Resources on Local Wildfire Prevention Efforts

PG&E is hosting a series of weekly regional wildfire safety webinars to share its wildfire prevention plans in 2022 and listen to customers’ feedback. Each webinar will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E subject matter experts.

While the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. During the webinars, the PG&E team will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts, including the company’s 10,000-Mile undergrounding program in high fire-risk areas

Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages

Improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

The webinar events will take place each Wednesday from March through early August. The following webinars are planned through March:

March 9, Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Kern County

March 23, Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com%2Fwildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005889/en/