Sinclair Broadcast Group's The National Desk Announces Weekend Edition Launching Across US on March 5

The National Desk (“TND”),Sinclair Broadcast Group’s national news program providing real-time national and regional news from across Sinclair’s television stations, today announced The National Desk will be adding a weekend edition. Beginning Saturday, March 5, the 60-minute newscast will air weekends with content from TND’s morning and evening newscasts, with a comprehensive, commentary-free look at the most impactful national and regional stories of the week.

TND Weekend Edition will be anchored by Eugene Ramirez, who will continue to serve as Live Desk Anchor for TND’s weekday evening edition. TND Weekend Edition will also feature TND’s journalists covering Capitol Hill examining the key issues being debated in the halls of Congress.

Harnessing the power of Sinclair’s expansive local news footprint, TND Weekend Edition will continue the mission of delivering impactful news for a national audience from a local perspective, with reporters living in the communities they cover.

For a full list of time periods by market, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsbgi.net%2Fnews-operations%2F

“After the success of The National Desk’s morning and evening newscasts, launching TND Weekend Edition is the next step in serving our nationwide audience with a distinctive approach to the news. We believe the value is there for anyone tuning in and the exposure will lead to greater brand awareness,” said Scott Livingston, SVP News, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The National Desk’s weekend edition complements The National Desk morning news edition, anchored by award-winning journalist Jan Jeffcoat, alongside Live Desk Anchor, Cayle Thompson and National Reporter Angela Brown, which airs live from 6 to 9 am ET and 6 to 8 am PT, Monday through Friday, giving viewers the news to start their day. In the evenings, Meagan O’Halloran anchors The National Desk, alongside Live Desk Anchor Eugene Ramirez and reporter Ryan Smith, weeknights from 10 pm to 12 am ET and 7 to 9 pm PT, providing viewers with a comprehensive, commentary-free look at the most impactful national news and regional stories of the day. TND’s live broadcasts are also available on TheNationalDesk.com, which is available to all viewers, free of charge with no subscription, log in or authentication required.

