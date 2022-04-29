Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

The law firm of Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm”) (NASDAQ%3A+AFRM). The action charges Affirm with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Affirm’s materially misleading statements to the public, Affirm’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: APRIL 29, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AFTER APPROXIMATELY 1:15 P.M. EST

AFFIRM’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Affirm is a “next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.” Through its platform, Affirm offers “buy now, pay later” or “BNPL” services to consumers. Affirm represents itself “a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards.”

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on February 10, 2022, Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which it disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to Affirm’s planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm’s share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. Affirm then deleted the Tweet on February 10, 2022, and released its full second quarter 2022 financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were far less impressive than investors were led to believe from the Tweet. For example, Affirm posted a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share – far worse than analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

Following the news of the deleted-Tweet and subsequent release of the full earnings, Affirm’s share price fell $24.89 per share from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share, to close at $58.68 per share on February 10, 2022, or approximately 32%.

Affirm investors may, no later than April 29, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

