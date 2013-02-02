Could Insider Buying Signal that OneMain Holdings Inc Is Undervalued?

GuruFocus data shows that the President and CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc ( OMF ) purchased 1000 shares on February 2, 2013.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at the insider purchase to determine if OneMain Holdings Inc is worthy of investor attention.

Douglas Shulman trades

Douglas Shulman purchased 0 shares over the last year.

Douglas Shulman is a long-term investor in their stock. This may be good news for stock future.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

OneMain Holdings Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 4 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 4 insiders were also sold.

Douglas Shulman bought shares in recent months, but it appears that many of his peers are now selling. Insiders can sell their shares for many reasons. They might need cash or want to reduce their tax burden. A high level of insider selling can be either a negative sign or neutral depending on why the sales are occurring.

Valuation

On the date of Douglas Shulman’s recent purchase, OneMain Holdings Inc shares were traded at $47.105 per share. The stock now has a market capitalization of $6010.983 million.

This ratio is lower than that of the 14.48 industry median and is also lower than its historical median price earnings ratio.

OneMain Holdings Inc's price is $47.105 with a GuruFocus value of $44.86, which gives it a price to-GF-Value ratio (price-to-GF) of 1. The stock's GF Value is fair.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

