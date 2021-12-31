Landaas & Co Buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: UNP, APH, LOW, PNC,

UNP, APH, LOW, PNC, Added Positions: JPM, AAPL, USB, VOO, MSFT, ICLN,

JPM, AAPL, USB, VOO, MSFT, ICLN, Reduced Positions: VTI, FISV, ACWV, EFAV, TFLO, SPLV, HD, IWF, MGEE, NKE, IYR, VUG, JKD, UNH, PEP, ADBE, T,

VTI, FISV, ACWV, EFAV, TFLO, SPLV, HD, IWF, MGEE, NKE, IYR, VUG, JKD, UNH, PEP, ADBE, T, Sold Out: KD,

Investment company Landaas & Co Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, Amphenol Corp, Lowe's Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landaas & Co . As of 2021Q4, Landaas & Co owns 78 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 331,685 shares, 42.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 307,823 shares, 27.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,090 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,573 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,293 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 105.05%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 104.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landaas & Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Landaas & Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.65%. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Landaas & Co still held 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.