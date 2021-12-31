Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, Sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, Tesla Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Amphenol Corp, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc owns 311 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marks+group+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,025 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,369 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,180 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,355 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Aon PLC (AON) - 45,421 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 78,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $855.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.463600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $208.414600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 515.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 145,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 518.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 1098.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 437.78%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 411.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.654200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The sale prices were between $19 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 64.67%. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 99,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 60.19%. The sale prices were between $151.16 and $190.38, with an estimated average price of $172.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 18,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.832900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 17,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 58.83%. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 34,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 54.11%. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $171.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.