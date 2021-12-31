Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, Sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: DCI, TSLA, SSD, AAP, DRI, FBHS, PH, WSO, XFLT, WEC, THFF, FINS, EMR, IYE, INTU, AMP, SUSA, ETHO, FITB, UFPI, NICE, ICLN, HEI.A, MELI, SNY, ABBV, ETSY, EFA, NTAP, MLM, TMDI,
- Added Positions: EFV, EFG, FAST, ESGE, SPY, PYPL, MDT, IXN, TSM, GAB, IXG, MMM, ASML, MMS, USA, FISV, LIN, TTEC, VMM, TEL, DOX, DEO, JNJ, LDOS, ALC, NVO, TGT, TXRH, V, FB, BRK.B, CRH, ESE, GIS, HON, SYK, TRI, TTC, BRK.A, TEAM, AMZN, BAX, FICO, ROCK, PFE, PG, SLB, XEL, FBND, IAU, TIP, AMGN, KO, CMCSA, D, DUK, JPM, LAMR, MKTX, MU, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, SAP, TXN, USB, UPS, UNH, VZ, GOF, ESTC, VEA, BDX, BLK, CCMP, CAT, CNC, CHKP, CSGP, COLM, CMP, XOM, FE, GPC, HD, INTC, JKHY, LMT, MCD, MCO, RIO, SBUX, WFC, HBI, IBKR, MSCI, PRI, SRC, TRU, BOND, NOBL, ACN, ADBE, APD, ANSS, AAPL, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BBVA, CNP, CTAS, CSCO, ABEV, CPRT, DE, EXPD, FDS, FMX, HDB, IBN, TLK, ROL, CRM, TYL, UL, DIS, RDS.B, HYT, VRSK, YNDX, PRLB, VEEV, PAYC, FSV, SE, VOO, VTV, SAN, BF.B, KMX, SCHW, ISRG, LEN, OMCL, POOL, GWRE, WIX, LBRDK, NTRA, DELL, GLD, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: CHIQ, TTEK, KEYS, APH, FRC, SHW, ROP, EWA, EWC, FLGB, EWG, EWN, EWD, EWP, FLJP, EWQ, EWL, EWI, EWO, EWS, EWH, ENZL, EWW, EPOL, EWY, VWO, THD, IVV, KLAC, INDA, EIDO, CSL, TSCO, BIL, FLBR, BRO, MMC, EPHE, PKI, AON, JBHT, AJG, IWP, FWRD, GOOG, ICLR, ULTA, ABT, G, ENB, YYY, ITUB, CACC, KKR, VMW, FCN, UNP, ICE, ASAI, MORN, NVDA, VUG, DPZ, GE, LYV, MKL, MTD, MCHP, ORLY, PEP, SBAC, MTN, VMC, TDG, HLT, BABA, BKI,
- Sold Out: DISH, DSL, KBWD, IGR, CASY, EWT, CTXS, MAR, CZR, STNE, SPT, SMIN, ET, GRUB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,025 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,369 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,180 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,355 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 45,421 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 78,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $855.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.463600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $208.414600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 515.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 145,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 518.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 1098.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 437.78%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 411.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.654200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.Sold Out: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The sale prices were between $19 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.Reduced: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 64.67%. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 99,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 60.19%. The sale prices were between $151.16 and $190.38, with an estimated average price of $172.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 18,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.832900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 17,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 58.83%. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 34,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 54.11%. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $171.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc still held 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.
