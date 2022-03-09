Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that the Company will report its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details: Call Date/Time: March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID: # 9679262 Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5zm5d7ju Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_21_q4 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., ( EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end & back-end systems, and outsourced administration and risk compliance services.

The Company’s EbixCash exchanges (“EbixCash”) executes a "Phygital” strategy that combines over 325,000 physical distribution outlets in India and many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries with an Omni-channel online digital platform. The Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, lending and wealth management in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in approximately 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, combined having conducted over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19). EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India processed approximately $5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19), and is the clear market leader in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 500,000 agents, and approximately 18,000 registered corporate clients, combined having processed an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per annum (pre-COVID-19). For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com .



CONTACT:

Darren Joseph

678-281-2027 or [email protected]

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or [email protected]